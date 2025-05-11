Whatever Happened To McDonald's Grilled Chicken Sandwiches?

It's incredibly frustrating to crave one of your favorite fast food meals in the years after it was discontinued. The pain over items like Wendy's country fried steak from the 1990s is lingering, but it's arguably even more upsetting when the item was a recent discontinuation. This brings us to the McDonald's grilled chicken sandwich, which was put on an indefinite hiatus from nationwide menus after the chain greatly reduced its menu in 20202, and, unfortunately, hasn't been seen since.

The 2020 removal came after several different iterations of the sandwich — the first of which was the Grilled Chicken Deluxe in 1996 — and was due to weak sales, according to a TikTok made by Chef Mike Haracz, a former corporate chef for McDonald's. "It's really because y'all didn't buy enough," he explained, "A lot of times, there are menu items that need to meet a certain threshold to be profitable for McDonald's to keep them on the menu." He added that salads, which were also removed in 2020, met a similar fate for the same reason; in fact, 2020 marked a major shift for McDonald's when it comes to offering healthier options to customers.