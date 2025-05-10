Why, Exactly, Does Prime Use Coconut Water In Its Drinks?

Influencer food and drink brands are nothing new at this point. From MrBeast's Feastables to that oddly crunchy 1UP Candy by FaZe Rug to Be Happy Popcorn by the D'Amelio family, social media personalities seem to represent a significant portion of the food and drink space. (Even sports stars are in on the action – the Kelce brothers' cereal is definitely worth trying.) One of the most hyped examples from recent years, Prime, an energy and sports drink brand founded by Logan Paul and KSI, made more than $250 million after its 2022 release. However, after various controversies (and a lawsuit) surrounding the amount of caffeine in Prime energy drinks that were being marketed at children and teens, sales fell dramatically.

While the energy drinks garnered most of the criticism, Prime also features a hydration line, which is caffeine-free and is marketed as a sports drink to promote (you guessed it) hydration. These Prime drinks contain filtered water and a cocktail of vitamins, antioxidants, and electrolytes like potassium, magnesium, and sodium, which help balance hydration levels. On top of this, the drinks also contain coconut water.

While this addition does work as a flavoring agent, Prime Hydration features coconut water to provide a supposed electrolyte boost. Coconut water is high in minerals, making it naturally more hydrating than water-rich fruits like watermelon. In other words, it seems like the perfect ingredient to add to a hydrating sports drink.