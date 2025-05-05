Duff Goldman's Simple Tip For The Most Flavorful Boxed Cake Mix You've Had

You might be surprised that Food Network star and legendary cake creator, Duff Goldman, has any kind of advice for improving boxed cake mix. After all, professional pastry chefs and experienced home bakers are experts in creating pastry goodness from scratch, cutting no corners in their craft. But Goldman isn't any stuffy baker. He's a down-to-earth, fun-loving pastry chef who enjoys educating everyone in the art of sweets, as evidenced by his hosting gigs on several kid's baking shows. He's cool with baking baby steps and even had his own line of premium cake mixes. According to Goldman, one of the best ways you can improve a boxed cake mix is to add spices to the mix.

Whether it's cinnamon, nutmeg, or cloves, a touch of spice can add incredible depth of flavor to many flavors of boxed cake mixes. You can play around with the amounts of spice you use depending on how strong you want the flavor to be. And you certainly don't need to stop at spices in your quest to supercharge your boxed cakes. Try swapping melted butter for the vegetable oil that most cake mixes call for, or disregard the instructions completely by adding an additional egg over what the directions call for.