Trust Us, Break One Boxed Cake Mix Direction For Better Results

Boxed cake mix, make no mistake, is a boon to mankind. My mom, an expert pie baker who'd never dream of using store-bought crust, nevertheless maintained that when it comes to cakes, you get better results when you start from a box. I've always found this to be the case, too. For some reason, every from-scratch cake I've ever made has turned out super-dense, but starting with a mix results in something light and tasty. That being said, boxed mix is even better with a few tweaks.

You can make dry cake moist with instant pudding, or boost boxed cake mix with maple syrup. You could also raid the pantry to elevate cake mix with canned ingredients such as condensed milk, pumpkin, or even tomato soup. One of the simplest ways to upgrade your cake, however, is to ignore the directions on the box when they tell you how many eggs to add. Don't go by what they say, but instead, add one egg more.

Just that one egg can make quite a bit of difference in the cake's texture. The fat from the egg yolk makes the cake moister, which means it's less likely to dry out if you forget and leave it in the oven a few minutes longer than optimal. That extra egg can also make the cake taller, and it should be more structurally stable as well thanks to the proteins in the egg white.