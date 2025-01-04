Turn Dry Cake Mix Into Moist Perfection With One Hack

There's one fear that unites even the most divided of dessert fans: a dry cake. Unfortunately, when using a boxed cake mix, this fear often becomes a reality. With boxed mix, it can be difficult to achieve a higher-quality taste and texture for your cake.

However, there are loads of adjustments to make to your boxed cake mix to improve the texture, such as replacing the water and oil required in the recipe with milk and butter or adding an extra egg to the batter. There are even more untraditional additions, for example, adding mayonnaise to chocolate cake.

But baking a delicious, fluffy, and moist cake can be simple with only one hack, and it's an item that you most likely have in your cabinet already. Adding one packet of instant pudding mix will transform any standard box cake into a moist treat that's hard to resist.

This pudding hack is uncomplicated and won't add too much time when baking. Simply add the dry pudding mix to the dry cake mix, then combine with the wet ingredients and bake as normal. That's it!