The Discontinued Aldi Chocolate That Deserves To Be Back On Shelves
It's no secret that people who eat vegan sometimes sacrifice flavor for plant-based versions of their favorite foods, not to mention having to pay more because being vegan is so expensive. So when they find a vegan product that they love, it can be a crushing blow to the taste buds when it disappears. That's what happened when Aldi U.K. stopped selling its Moser Roth Vegan Blonde Chocolate Bar, to the dismay of its many vegan fans.
People had been searching Aldi's shelves for the white chocolate bar without success when the AldiUK X account commented in October 2024 that the bar had been discontinued, apologizing for "any disappointment caused." No explanation was given, nor was there any hint that it would return. The chocolate bar was from Aldi's premium brand chocolate, Moser Roth, which comes from Germany and is made exclusively for the grocery chain. The Vegan Blonde's plant-based ingredients included sugar, rice powder, cocoa butter, almond paste, and hazelnut paste — and were all organic except for the salt. Its devotees had raved about it online, with Redditors calling it the "Best vegan white choc available," "Like gold dust," and "The bomb."
Once news spread that the Vegan Blonde got the axe, people not only lamented the decision, but said it was a dumb move because the chocolate always sold out quickly. They also suggested Aldi had probably discontinued the Moser Roth vegan dark and milk chocolate bars that were sold alongside the Vegan Blonde, since they had also disappeared.
Alternatives to Aldi's discontinued Vegan Blonde bar
People in the U.K. missing Aldi's Vegan Blonde bar have other vegan white chocolate options to satisfy that craving. Aldi competitor Tesco sells another vegan "blonde," the Ombar Blonde Caramelised White Choco Bar that's made with coconut and is described as having caramel and vanilla flavors. Another competitor, ASDA, has a vegan white chocolate bar with a mouthful of a name: The Moo Free Cookie Crunch White Choccy Bar with crunchy cocoa balls.
iChoc's White Nougat Crisp vegan bar on Amazon U.K. is a white chocolate and hazelnut praline bar with hazelnut brittle. Its flavor is boosted with hazelnut paste — a key ingredient of the Vegan Blonde — which could make it taste more like the discontinued bar and be just what fans were looking for. Vivani's White Nougat Crisp vegan bar is similarly made with hazelnut paste and brittle and could also be a good dupe. Other vegan white chocolate bar options include iChoc's White Vanilla bar and Moo Free White mini bars.
Vegan white chocolate like these bars replace milk with plant-based substitutes like almond, coconut, or soy milk — or other ingredients like rice, oats, and coconut to provide creaminess. Vegan chocolate or not, the question of whether white chocolate is real chocolate comes up all the time. White chocolate looks and tastes different because it only contains cocoa butter — the fat from the cocoa bean — not cocoa solids. While we may not see the Vegan Blonde bar return to Aldi shelves, we don't mind continuing the search for the sweetest replacement.