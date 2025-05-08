The Discontinued Aldi Chocolate That Deserves To Be Back On Shelves

It's no secret that people who eat vegan sometimes sacrifice flavor for plant-based versions of their favorite foods, not to mention having to pay more because being vegan is so expensive. So when they find a vegan product that they love, it can be a crushing blow to the taste buds when it disappears. That's what happened when Aldi U.K. stopped selling its Moser Roth Vegan Blonde Chocolate Bar, to the dismay of its many vegan fans.

People had been searching Aldi's shelves for the white chocolate bar without success when the AldiUK X account commented in October 2024 that the bar had been discontinued, apologizing for "any disappointment caused." No explanation was given, nor was there any hint that it would return. The chocolate bar was from Aldi's premium brand chocolate, Moser Roth, which comes from Germany and is made exclusively for the grocery chain. The Vegan Blonde's plant-based ingredients included sugar, rice powder, cocoa butter, almond paste, and hazelnut paste — and were all organic except for the salt. Its devotees had raved about it online, with Redditors calling it the "Best vegan white choc available," "Like gold dust," and "The bomb."

Once news spread that the Vegan Blonde got the axe, people not only lamented the decision, but said it was a dumb move because the chocolate always sold out quickly. They also suggested Aldi had probably discontinued the Moser Roth vegan dark and milk chocolate bars that were sold alongside the Vegan Blonde, since they had also disappeared.