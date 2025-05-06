Does BBQ Sauce Need To Be Refrigerated After It's Been Opened?

It's common to wonder how quickly a grocery haul will spoil and whether proper storage makes a difference regarding longevity. The shelf life of your BBQ sauce depends on whether it's been opened. Unopened BBQ sauce can last up to a year beyond the "best by" date on the bottle, but only if it's kept in a cool, dark, dry storage spot like a pantry. Once the bottle has been opened, BBQ sauce can last anywhere from four to six months in the fridge before it begins exhibiting signs of spoiling.

Signs of BBQ sauce gone bad can include mold, color or texture changes, and an off-putting smell or taste. If you sniff your BBQ sauce after having it in your fridge for a long period of time and it smells off, it's best to just throw it out. No need to taste it and get sick, or at the very least get stuck with a foul taste in your mouth. If it smells fine, but tastes a little off, send it to the trash. BBQ sauce lasts an impressive amount of time in the fridge, so if you can't recall how long it's been in there, chances are it's been long enough not to take a chance on harmful bacteria. Better safe than sorry.