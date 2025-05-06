The Danger Of False Morel Mushrooms That You Can't Ignore

Foraging for mushrooms may be seen as a somewhat twee activity, but it is not for the faint of heart. Some varieties are perfectly edible, even delicious, and then others will ravage your internal organs if you so much as lick one. And to make matters worse, sometimes an edible and a poisonous mushroom will appear to be almost identical to each other, with experience and careful study required to discern their differences. This is the case with morel mushrooms, which have a dangerous doppelganger that can cause you serious harm or even kill you.

Morcella esculenta, also known as the common morel or the true morel, is prized for its culinary uses. A small fungus with a cap that takes some finesse to fully clean, morels are delicious sautéed or in sauce, and are often used in French cuisine. Because they're mostly found in the wild with only a short growing season, they are expensive, and those who gather enough of them will surely make a pretty penny. But do not, in your haste, carelessly pick anything that vaguely resembles a morel, or you might end up with the treacherous false morel. While true morels can be toxic if consumed raw (as one Instagrammer learned the hard way), false morels, or gyromitra esculenta, still contain toxins after cooking. These toxins can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, migraines, and even death. At one point, the false morel was responsible for 23% of Polish mushroom fatalities.