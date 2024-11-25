How To Get All The Dirt Out Of Morel Mushrooms

Morel mushrooms may be delicious, but their unique shape sure makes the little buggers hard to clean. You can't just wipe them off like you might a button mushroom, since they have all those spongy wrinkles that trap dirt. The morel, which is Minnesota's official state mushroom (and was a popular food-themed pet name in 2022, go figure), is also pretty pricey as far as mushrooms go. If you're paying around $50 pound, you sure don't want to make any mushroom-ruining mistakes at the preparation stage.

To find out the best way to clean morels, we turned to 'shroom sage Rob Rubba. He's a chef at a Michelin-starred Washington, D.C. Restaurant called Oyster Oyster. But as the menu makes clear, the double name is meant to refer not only to mollusks, but mushrooms. As Rubba explained, "Each mushroom has a best [cleaning] practice, be it a brush, peel, or a rinse."

To clean morels, Rubba advised "soaking [them] in warm water" (you may want to add a pinch of salt). After about five minutes, drain the mushrooms, then cover them with more water and drain them again. Repeat the process until the water runs clear to make sure that all the dirt, bugs, and dried leaves have floated out of the morel caps.