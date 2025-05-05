Give Your Tuna Salad A Crunchy Upgrade With This Salty Snack

Plain tuna salad is a serviceable spread, but it can be a lot tastier if you go beyond the standard mix-ins of mayonnaise, celery, and onions. You can spice it up with kimchi or go southern-style by adding pimento cheese, but one sure-fire way to improve it is by adding an ingredient that can give it a little crunch. Some sandwich makers may like to get experimental by adding nuts or chopped apples, but today's suggestion is something that blends in more seamlessly with tuna's standard flavor profile of fishy plus tangy: pickle-flavored potato chips.

Pickles, too, are a common tuna add-in, and they also bring texture to the salad, but using dill pickle potato chips makes it even more crunchy as well as adding some extra salt along with the tang. (You can always go with both if you're particularly partial to pickles.) The one thing about adding potato chips to a creamy salad, though, is that you might not want to stir them in to be covered with mayonnaise since that could make them soggy. Instead, you can sprinkle them on top of the sandwich right before you eat it to maximize the crunch. Wavy or kettle chips are the best choice, too, since they're likely to hold up better than the delicate, thin-cut kind.