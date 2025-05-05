When Ordering A Drink At The Bar, Avoid This Common Request
Politeness is vital when out at a bar, especially when interacting with bartenders. The most general form of advice to not get on a bartender's bad side is to be as straightforward as possible, but there are even more specific requests to avoid. One of these phrases a bartender doesn't want to hear is to give you "whatever's cheapest" on the bar's menu, which is a surefire way to annoy your bartender and potentially waste your money.
This request ranked among the most crucial phrases to never say to a bartender, and for very good reason — not only is it nondescript, but it can also be perceived as quite rude. Beer Connoisseur Luke Slater put it quite well in the aforementioned article when he explained, "The phrase itself can sometimes come across as dismissive of the establishment's offerings or suggest that price is the only concern." The question also negates your own tastes and wants. It's hard to learn to love a drink you hate, and the cheapest drink on the menu could also be the worst for your palate. So, to avoid being impolite and wasting your money on a drink you hate, avoid defaulting to this question next time you visit the pub.
Ways to be cost-conscious at a bar without being impolite
Just because it's rude to ask vaguely for the cheapest drink available doesn't mean you can't be price-conscious when drinking at a bar; there are plenty of ways to save money while on a day or night out without coming across as dismissive or impolite. Slater suggests inquiring about a handful of options and their prices; if you find that the cheapest one suits your tastes best, you can order away. "This way, the conversation focuses on getting the best experience for your money rather than just finding the cheapest pour," he added.
Alternatively, if you're a beer drinker, finding a budget-friendly option you enjoy and can stick to whenever possible is your best option. Among Midwesterners such as myself, Heileman's Old Style Beer is oftentimes the drink of choice when keeping affordability in mind, but there are countless cheap and delicious beers out there for you to try. Keep a few in mind next time you're at a bar, and hopefully, you can find a new favorite drink that both you and your wallet can appreciate.