When Ordering A Drink At The Bar, Avoid This Common Request

Politeness is vital when out at a bar, especially when interacting with bartenders. The most general form of advice to not get on a bartender's bad side is to be as straightforward as possible, but there are even more specific requests to avoid. One of these phrases a bartender doesn't want to hear is to give you "whatever's cheapest" on the bar's menu, which is a surefire way to annoy your bartender and potentially waste your money.

This request ranked among the most crucial phrases to never say to a bartender, and for very good reason — not only is it nondescript, but it can also be perceived as quite rude. Beer Connoisseur Luke Slater put it quite well in the aforementioned article when he explained, "The phrase itself can sometimes come across as dismissive of the establishment's offerings or suggest that price is the only concern." The question also negates your own tastes and wants. It's hard to learn to love a drink you hate, and the cheapest drink on the menu could also be the worst for your palate. So, to avoid being impolite and wasting your money on a drink you hate, avoid defaulting to this question next time you visit the pub.