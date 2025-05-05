The Secret To Super Flavorful Lasagna Is In Your Backyard
Lasagna is always a labor of love. With a homemade tomato sauce, a béchamel or ricotta filling, plenty of cheese, and many layers of lasagna noodles, it's a celebratory recipe that takes a good amount of time and effort to prepare. But if you're already making something special, why not make it a little more so?
Scott Groth, chef and founder of the I'd Rather Be A Chef blog, gave The Takeout a surprising but totally revolutionary tip: grill it. Why grill a whole lasagna? Because it tastes good and lends a serious wow factor. "It's the smoke infusing into the dish that adds rich, aromatic notes that people just love. It gives depth and personality to the dish that nobody expects," Groth told The Takeout.
When you think about how delicious smoky, barbecued proteins are when paired with a sweet, savory barbecue sauce, it's easy to see how the meat and tomatoes in a lasagna sauce would also benefit from a touch of smoke. Classic sides for grilled foods are often creamy — think potato salad, mac and cheese, or creamed corn, for example. The cheese in lasagna serve a similar role, pairing rich smoked meat with something deliciously gooey.
Expert tips for making smoked lasagna
Don't just grab any old pan and throw the lasagna onto the grill without thinking. Groth shared a cautionary tale: "I lost a grill once when putting a clear glass baking dish directly onto the hot grill grates. The dish broke and the grease released from the pork shoulder, engulfing the grill in flames. I learned that day that oven-safe does not mean it is safe for the grill."
The direct heat is simply too intense for many (but not all) baking dishes. "Typically, for a lasagna or other baked dish, I would use an enamel-coated cast iron just to be safe," Groth said. The enamel coating is important here. With it, you can cook acidic foods in cast iron cookware without worrying about the tomato sauce damaging it.
The type of wood is also key. "For a recipe like this, I would go for a light smoke with a hickory, particularly if the lasagna is loaded up with sausage or meat," Groth explained. "For a veggie lasagna, maybe some cherry or applewood. It's a lighter, sweeter smoke that would pair well." However, it's important not to overdo it in terms of how long you smoke the dish for. "My rule of thumb is to smoke less than might be expected. Nobody wants to eat something that tastes like an ashtray."