The Secret To Super Flavorful Lasagna Is In Your Backyard

Lasagna is always a labor of love. With a homemade tomato sauce, a béchamel or ricotta filling, plenty of cheese, and many layers of lasagna noodles, it's a celebratory recipe that takes a good amount of time and effort to prepare. But if you're already making something special, why not make it a little more so?

Scott Groth, chef and founder of the I'd Rather Be A Chef blog, gave The Takeout a surprising but totally revolutionary tip: grill it. Why grill a whole lasagna? Because it tastes good and lends a serious wow factor. "It's the smoke infusing into the dish that adds rich, aromatic notes that people just love. It gives depth and personality to the dish that nobody expects," Groth told The Takeout.

When you think about how delicious smoky, barbecued proteins are when paired with a sweet, savory barbecue sauce, it's easy to see how the meat and tomatoes in a lasagna sauce would also benefit from a touch of smoke. Classic sides for grilled foods are often creamy — think potato salad, mac and cheese, or creamed corn, for example. The cheese in lasagna serve a similar role, pairing rich smoked meat with something deliciously gooey.