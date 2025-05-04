Are Canned Greens Ever Worth Buying?

We all know how important it is to eat our greens. The nutritional value of things like spinach and kale has been preached to us since childhood. Usually, when the topic comes up, doctors, nutritionists, and parents sing the praises of fresh or frozen greens, but what about when they come in canned form? As it turns out, canned greens are good for you too, but they're typically not as enticing-looking as their fresh or frozen counterparts. If you want bright, vibrant greens, stick with fresh or frozen. For convenience and for recipes where the appearance of the greens isn't a big deal, canned greens are fine.

Compared to fresh or frozen greens, canned greens have somewhat of a mushy texture and a dark grayish appearance. This is because the process of canning involves heat. This cooks the greens but doesn't give them the opportunity to be blanched (which would preserve the green color). There is some disagreement on whether or not canned greens contain less nutrients than fresh or frozen greens. Overall, canned greens offer plenty of nutrients like minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and proteins. Water-soluble vitamins like C and B may diminish somewhat because they're less water-soluble. Many canned greens are preserved with sodium, which may also diminish some nutrients. To avoid this, you could look for low-sodium or sodium-free canned greens.