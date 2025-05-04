The Overpriced Menu Item You Should Avoid Ordering From Restaurants

Eating out isn't cheap — especially these days. The cost of food is constantly on the rise, and restaurants have raised their prices in turn. You can't blame them — restaurant margins are notoriously thin — but it does make eating out on the regular a bit harder to justify. So, when it is time for you to enjoy a meal at a restaurant, you'd better be sure you don't waste the opportunity by ordering something overpriced and dull like a simple sandwich.

I honestly just don't get it. Who goes out to eat and orders something like a basic sandwich? Sure, it might be delicious, but it's wild to pay $12 for a roast beef sandwich that you could make at home in under 10 minutes — even including the horseradish "aioli" that's actually just mayonnaise. (Not to mention that with the rising cost of sandwiches, $12 is cheap for a lot of places.)

Now, I'm one of those "chronically online" types, so I know the first argument that'll be thrown back at me is that buying all of the ingredients to make yourself a sandwich at home costs more than just buying one out. Sure, but you already know that's a weak argument. The ingredients might cost more, but you'll get half a dozen sandwiches out of it instead of just one. And if you really can't stand eating the same meal six times, a few extra ingredients can really upgrade a sandwich. There are, however, a few instances when I might order a sandwich out.