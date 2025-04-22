Give Ham And Cheese Sandwiches A Mexican-Inspired Upgrade With These 3 Ingredients

The ham and cheese sandwich is an undeniable staple. It is simple food, perfect for the brown bag lunch. But, as with many such ubiquitous foods, it can get a bit dull. If you're the sort that packs their own lunch, you know the struggle of eating the same sandwich day after day and week after week. Fortunately, it doesn't take much to add some Mexican flair to your midday meal. Tossing slices of avocado, tomato, and jalapeño into your sandwich in the style of a Mexican torta can pump it up with some south of the border sabor (that's Spanish for flavor).

If you haven't had the pleasure, a torta is simply a Mexican sandwich. They are often served on soft rolls, like teleras or bolillos (also a remedy for anxiety), and feature all sorts of different fillings. Tortas can be stuffed with the same sorts of things you expect of a sandwich in the U.S., such as sliced deli meats and cheeses, but they are also often filled with more exciting ingredients, like refried beans or chorizo.

Given the breadth of tortas, our first suggestions are honestly pretty tame. Sure, tomato, avocado, and jalapeño will spice things up a bit, but why not really lean into the Mexican flavor? Instead of plain jalapeños, toss in some of the pickled variety. In lieu of tomatoes, try pico de gallo. You could even mash pico into the avocados for an easy guacamole to spread on the roll. Or look deeper into the world of tortas for further inspiration.