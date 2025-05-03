The Common Mistake You're Making When Cooking Veggies

Preparing vegetables doesn't need to be an arduous process. All you need to do is clean them, season them, and apply your favorite cooking method. Whether it's by sticking those veggies in the oven, pan-frying them, or air frying them, there are practically a million ways to do it. But there is one key detail you won't want to overlook, as it might net you a disappointing outcome: Make sure your veggies are dry before you cook them.

That's because any residual surface liquid will end up steaming while the veggies cook, so rather than giving you a nice, caramelized exterior, you'll end up with something pale and soft. Another reason you want veggies to be dry is that oil will slip right off their wet surface, resulting in uneven cooking. Ultimately, cooked vegetables that start out damp will have less flavor and might potentially end up being mushy. This is important for cooking methods like sauteing, frying, and roasting. Dry off your vegetables in a salad spinner or let them sit out for long enough that they aren't wet. If you don't have a salad spinner or enough patience, dry vegetables like leafy greens completely with this towel hack.