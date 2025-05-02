Is It Ever Worth Using A Himalayan Salt Block On The Grill?

There are all kinds of tools and gadgets companies are trying to convince us we need as part of our grill kit, but not all of them are worth the time or money. One grilling trend that rose to prominence in the 2010s was the Himalayan salt block. To find out if it's worth the trouble, we reached out to Scott Groth, chef and founder of I'd Rather Be a Chef.

"The unique thing about cooking on a salt block is that steaks and chops cook very similarly to cooking them in a cast iron pan," Groth told The Takeout. "The sear is a nice, hard sear and there is no need to salt the meat while it is cooking." We already know salt is the most important ingredient in the kitchen, but the technique for grilling with a salt block isn't without its drawbacks.

"The thing to remember about cooking on a salt block is that they are quite delicate, despite their heavy weight and appearance," said Groth. By delicate, he means the salt block can easily break. That can be from simply dropping it to the ground as it slips from your fingers, but you can also break it by simply heating it up too quickly. "It's important to put the block on a cold grill and heat the grill gradually," he said. "Otherwise the stone might crack." Alright, so we get a nice sear (and reverse sear, if necessary) and all we need to do is handle it carefully; sounds easy enough. Well, it turns out there's more.