You've Been Loading Silverware In Your Dishwasher All Wrong

Many of us own a handy dishwasher, which is a superstar at saving us time and water and cleaning the dishes effectively. That being said, roughly 20% of U.S. households that have a dishwasher, still wash their dishes by hand. You might be doing the same, perhaps because your machine is leaving some dishes dirty (the filter might just need a good clean) or maybe you've accidentally nicked yourself one too many times while unloading it.

Well, there's an easy solution to the latter problem: load your forks and knives (or other sharp utensils) with the handles facing up. This will avoid any unwanted injuries and keep your fingers safe. You can do the same with spoons, but if you have a bigger load of silverware, pop spoons in handles down to save space. Loading your silverware handle up also makes it easier and quicker to unload — plus, from a hygiene perspective, your hands won't be touching the surfaces that come into contact with your mouth.