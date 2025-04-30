The Kitchen Staple You Need To Keep Far Away From The Drain

When you have excess flour, whether it's leftover on the counter after kneading, an overestimate of a measurement, or a bowl used during a double-dredged fried chicken sandwich, do not, and we cannot emphasize this enough — do not — dump it down the drain. Not to be dramatic, but even a fairly small amount of flour can lead to a high plumbing bill down the road. And if you're thinking that using the garbage disposal side of the sink makes a difference, think again.

Regardless of whether you're using a regular drain or have a disposal — which can actually be a worse option for this situation – flour is an ingredient that needs to go in the garbage and not be carried off into the unknown via your sink. This is because it won't get carried away at all.

I know what you're thinking (because I thought it, too, back when I didn't know better), that the water will dissolve the flour as it washes it away down the drain. Except it doesn't; in fact, it does the opposite.