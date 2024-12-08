Cleaning Your Garbage Disposal Is Way Easier Than You'd Think

Your garbage disposal is probably a lot grosser than you think. Whether those whirling blades are your favorite kitchen appliance, or you're absolutely terrified of going near the thing, loads of food scraps and bacteria make their way down our drains, leading to dirty (sometimes smelly) garbage disposals. Those beef scraps from that Quesabirria last week, those soggy corn puffs from your cereal this morning -– yep, probably still remnants stuck in your disposal. Luckily, you don't need a plumber or a fancy cleaning product to get that gunk out of the disposal. You can try one of three easy at-home methods with items you might already have in your kitchen, including the lemon-only method, the vinegar method, or the ice cube method.

The whole point of a garbage disposal is to grind up those leftover bits of food (though there are foods which should never be put down the drain) and wash them away into the abyss, aka the plumbing system, which it does for the most part. However, small particles can get stuck in the splash guard or sides of the pipe and begin to decay, leading to bad odors and the potential for harmful bacteria and mold. Plus, the disposal can't break down grease or other slimy substances, so all that oil in sauces and fried foods can coat the pipes and leave nasty consequences. It's a breeze to clean your garbage disposal with any of these three popular methods and probably something you should add to your weekly or bi-weekly cleaning routine anyway.