Cleaning Your Garbage Disposal Is Way Easier Than You'd Think
Your garbage disposal is probably a lot grosser than you think. Whether those whirling blades are your favorite kitchen appliance, or you're absolutely terrified of going near the thing, loads of food scraps and bacteria make their way down our drains, leading to dirty (sometimes smelly) garbage disposals. Those beef scraps from that Quesabirria last week, those soggy corn puffs from your cereal this morning -– yep, probably still remnants stuck in your disposal. Luckily, you don't need a plumber or a fancy cleaning product to get that gunk out of the disposal. You can try one of three easy at-home methods with items you might already have in your kitchen, including the lemon-only method, the vinegar method, or the ice cube method.
The whole point of a garbage disposal is to grind up those leftover bits of food (though there are foods which should never be put down the drain) and wash them away into the abyss, aka the plumbing system, which it does for the most part. However, small particles can get stuck in the splash guard or sides of the pipe and begin to decay, leading to bad odors and the potential for harmful bacteria and mold. Plus, the disposal can't break down grease or other slimy substances, so all that oil in sauces and fried foods can coat the pipes and leave nasty consequences. It's a breeze to clean your garbage disposal with any of these three popular methods and probably something you should add to your weekly or bi-weekly cleaning routine anyway.
Easy ways to keep your garbage disposal looking and smelling great
The lemon-only method made its rounds on the internet a few years ago. Lemons are great for cleaning the garbage disposal because they're naturally acidic, which can help eliminate odors and break down stubborn food particles. To use this method, cut up a few fresh lemons into smaller pieces and put them down the disposal with running water. The vinegar method is a grown-up version of that volcano experiment you did in elementary school. You'll need to pour some baking soda and vinegar into your disposal and watch the gunk disappear. Since vinegar is a natural disinfectant that can help remove unwanted smells and baking soda is an abrasive that scrubs away those food particles, it's a match made in heaven.
The final method, and perhaps the one you've seen on Tiktok most recently, is the ice cube method. Pack about two cups of ice into the drain opening, run the hot water, flip on the garbage disposal, and watch the magic happen. The large chunks of ice are a great way to loosen any of those remaining food particles and send them into the sewer. Sometimes the gunk will flood back into your sink before going down the drain, but this is normal and you can take satisfaction in watching it all swirl back down into the abyss. With just a little extra work, your garbage disposal will be so fresh and clean even it'll be surprised!