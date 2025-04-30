Upgrade Your Omelet Game With This Underappreciated Spice
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nutmeg usually shows up in pumpkin spice blends, eggnog, and holiday desserts. But maybe it's time to give nutmeg a chance outside of its usual cinnamon-sugar crew. You'll be pleasantly surprised by its versatility and ability to play with savory flavors. Maricel Gentile, executive chef, owner of Maricel's Kitchen, and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," has plenty of ideas on how to use nutmeg in your next dish.
"Nutmeg can add a gentle warmth and subtle complexity that plays beautifully with creamy textures," Gentile told The Takeout. "In European-style egg dishes, like a French omelet or even a Japanese tamago-style custard, a pinch can make it feel more luxurious." You don't need much, she warns. "Think of it like a whisper, not a shout."
As for where and when to add the nutmeg to your omelet, Gentile says, "Grate a tiny bit of fresh nutmeg, about 1/16 teaspoon, into your beaten eggs before cooking." There's a reason you don't just sprinkle it on top. "It blends better with the eggs raw, and the gentle heat of cooking helps release its aroma without turning bitter." Adding a pinch of nutmeg to your omelet might sound like the latest TikTok trend, but it's a quintessential ingredient often featured in French culinary traditions. You'll commonly see the spice pop up in French classics like béchamel sauce, gratin dauphinois, or a traditional cassoulet.
Nutmeg is all about balance
The seed, which grows on the Myristica fragrans tree in Indonesia, adds depth and nutty flavor to creamy, eggy dishes. It's not meant to dominate, but rather to round out the flavor and elevate everything around it. Chef Gentile agrees, "Nutmeg pairs well with spinach, mushrooms, and cheese." And if you want to keep going on the French train, she's got you. "I particularly like how it pairs with Swiss or Gruyère cheeses because it balances earthy and creamy notes." Nutmeg's earthy, slightly sweet aroma with a hint of pepper and clove plays beautifully with savory ingredients. "It also compliments creamy crab or lobster," Gentile added. "Those flavors all play well in the same warm, savory space."
Interestingly, nutmeg has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Unfortunately, you'd need to eat a whole lot more than a pinch to see any major effects (warning: nutmeg in large amounts can be toxic). You'll want to purchase them as whole seeds, which will not only have much more intense flavor, but will last longer, too. Many cooks prefer to specially shave it using a microplane zester or nut mill to get the best flavor and intensity. So the next time you crack some eggs, don't forget the nutmeg. Just a pinch, and suddenly your breakfast will feel a little more... très élégant.