Upgrade Your Omelet Game With This Underappreciated Spice

Nutmeg usually shows up in pumpkin spice blends, eggnog, and holiday desserts. But maybe it's time to give nutmeg a chance outside of its usual cinnamon-sugar crew. You'll be pleasantly surprised by its versatility and ability to play with savory flavors. Maricel Gentile, executive chef, owner of Maricel's Kitchen, and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," has plenty of ideas on how to use nutmeg in your next dish.

"Nutmeg can add a gentle warmth and subtle complexity that plays beautifully with creamy textures," Gentile told The Takeout. "In European-style egg dishes, like a French omelet or even a Japanese tamago-style custard, a pinch can make it feel more luxurious." You don't need much, she warns. "Think of it like a whisper, not a shout."

As for where and when to add the nutmeg to your omelet, Gentile says, "Grate a tiny bit of fresh nutmeg, about 1/16 teaspoon, into your beaten eggs before cooking." There's a reason you don't just sprinkle it on top. "It blends better with the eggs raw, and the gentle heat of cooking helps release its aroma without turning bitter." Adding a pinch of nutmeg to your omelet might sound like the latest TikTok trend, but it's a quintessential ingredient often featured in French culinary traditions. You'll commonly see the spice pop up in French classics like béchamel sauce, gratin dauphinois, or a traditional cassoulet.