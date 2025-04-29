For Restaurant-Worthy Garlic Bread, Change How To Cook It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are lots of reasons why your homemade garlic bread doesn't taste as good as a restaurant's. But if yours turns out floppy or soggy, it could be the cooking method that is at fault. According to presenter and author Clare Andrews, the air fryer produces far better results than traditional oven-baking. "Making garlic bread in the air fryer is quick, delicious, and can give you that perfect crispy outside with a soft, buttery center," Andrews, who is the U.K.'s number one air fryer expert, told us.

It's easy to underbake garlic bread in the oven, which can result in "the crust never getting golden, and the inside [staying] soft and doughy," said Andrews. If you usually wrap your garlic bread in foil to bake it, you may find that it steams rather than turning crispy. The air fryer, on the other hand, "uses a powerful fan to surround food with hot air, which cooks food evenly and much more quickly than traditional ovens, which rely more on radiant heat," Andrews explained.

Air-fried garlic bread is simple to make and can be on the table in under 10 minutes — though you may need to prepare it in batches if your model is on the smaller side. All you need to do is preheat the air fryer to 374 degrees Fahrenheit, then cook the bread for around five or six minutes. There are just a few other handy tips worth following for the best results every time — and this starts with using the right ingredients.