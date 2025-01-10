The Creamiest Garlic Bread Is Possible With One Simple Addition
Garlic bread is a welcome addition to so many meals. Pasta, of course, but it can also be served with shellfish, soups, or salads — the options are truly limitless. And, while there are several reasons why your homemade garlic bread may never match restaurant quality, there are still plenty of great ways to make the delectable dish at home.
At first glance, making garlic bread is quite simple. It only requires a few ingredients, which means it's even more important to ensure those ingredients are of the highest quality. Start with a nice baguette or a fresh loaf of Italian bread and a whole head of fresh garlic (yes, fresh is the best option here). Pick out your favorite cheeses to add, grab some fresh parsley, a good amount of butter, some salt and pepper, and perhaps some red pepper flakes. Oh, and don't forget the hidden star of the show: mayonnaise.
Does mayonnaise really make garlic bread better?
Yes, you read that correctly. Mayonnaise is a perfect addition to your garlic bread mixture. It adds some much-needed creaminess and a little zing that gives each bite extra flavor. Some recipes suggest you add 2 tablespoons of mayo to your garlic butter mix before lathering it on your bread. Meanwhile, other recipes actually swap out the butter completely for mayo, simply mixing it with garlic and parmesan cheese. You'll be able to taste the difference with the added mayo and you won't regret it.
No matter how you prepare your garlic bread, there are also countless ways to toast it. You can bake it, broil it, air fry it, or cook it on the stovetop – you're sure to find a method you prefer. At the end of the day, any combination of bread, garlic, and lots and lots of butter will be delicious, so don't be intimidated. While some chefs believe there are superior ways to make garlic bread, we believe in your kitchen abilities, especially with such a simple recipe.