The Creamiest Garlic Bread Is Possible With One Simple Addition

Garlic bread is a welcome addition to so many meals. Pasta, of course, but it can also be served with shellfish, soups, or salads — the options are truly limitless. And, while there are several reasons why your homemade garlic bread may never match restaurant quality, there are still plenty of great ways to make the delectable dish at home.

At first glance, making garlic bread is quite simple. It only requires a few ingredients, which means it's even more important to ensure those ingredients are of the highest quality. Start with a nice baguette or a fresh loaf of Italian bread and a whole head of fresh garlic (yes, fresh is the best option here). Pick out your favorite cheeses to add, grab some fresh parsley, a good amount of butter, some salt and pepper, and perhaps some red pepper flakes. Oh, and don't forget the hidden star of the show: mayonnaise.