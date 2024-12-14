The Best Cheeses To Use For Garlic Bread

There are many different ways to make garlic bread (here are a few of our favorites), but the classic preparation, a staple of the '70s, involves little more than bread, garlic, and butter, with perhaps a pinch of dried parsley for color. Over the years, though, people have been cheesing up their garlic bread since most things do go better with cheese. (So says the Wisconsin dairy industry, although it's not sponsoring this shout-out.) Is there any one type of cheese that's best for garlic bread? Patrick Och certainly thinks so, and he's a corporate chef with INK Entertainment so we welcome his culinary expertise.

In Och's opinion, "The best cheeses for cheesy garlic bread are those that melt well and offer a rich, gooey texture, like mozzarella, fontina, or provolone." As he explains, "They provide a stretchy, satisfying melt and complement the garlic flavor." He doesn't advise using an aged variety, however, cautioning that these drier cheeses "don't melt as smoothly and can result in a dry, uneven texture." He also says to steer clear of limburger and its ilk because, as he warns, "Overpowering cheeses are not good as you want the garlic to shine."