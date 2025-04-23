There's One Piece Of Equipment Costco's Food Court Can't Operate Without

The dispenser, aside from automating the task for the employee, makes sense for a few other reasons. One, it allows for precise control over each pizza, which means there's little to no food waste when it's done this way, helping bring down costs. Second of all, consistent distribution is more important than you'd think in terms of customer experience and expectation.

Having made a million pizzas (roughly) in one of my past jobs, my human touch with sauce made for a much more handcrafted artisan final product — it also ensured that no two pizzas were exactly alike. I'm sure sauce might not have been perfectly spread on every slice, and since I was ladling the liquid myself, there were probably times I used heaping amounts rather than the standard spoonful, thanks to its viscosity. Does that mean I was a sloppy pizzamaker? Not in the least. But small variances do happen, and with a calibrated sauce machine, you're simply going to get the right amount every time.

Don't get me wrong; this is still very much fast food pizza. I'm not going to extoll it for being anything more than it is. But aside from making the pizzamaker at Costco look like some kind of pizza DJ, that sauce machine is just one of those details that makes those pizzas so regular, down to every last perfectly-cut slice.