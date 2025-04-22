Our Least Favorite BBQ Sauce Left Us Looking For An Ounce Of Flavor

When you're buying barbecue sauce, whether you want to brush it on a rack of baby back ribs or use it as a dip for chicken fingers, you're after capital-F Flavor. You want something that explodes on your tongue. You want it sweet, you want it smoky, you want it vinegary, you want it just a little bit spicy. That's why we tasted thirteen different brands of barbecue sauce you can buy from the store and ranked them from worst to best — and as you can imagine, the sauce at the bottom, 365 Original Barbecue Sauce, came up way short in the flavor department.

For the uninitiated, 365 is the private label brand for Whole Foods, the organic supermarket chain now owned by Amazon. They have shown up before in our rankings, and the results have been mixed, to say the least. The 365 ketchup fared well in our blind taste test, but the 365 steak sauce was just average — and the less said about the 365 frozen french fries, the better. Barbecue sauce is a pretty firmly established template, but there are still plenty of ways to make it your own, so it was certainly possible for 365 to pleasantly surprise us. But unfortunately, they did not rise to the occasion.