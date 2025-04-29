What Exactly Is The Blue Bell Moo-Llennium Crunch Flavor?

Compared to other ice cream flavors, it's safe to say that Blue Bell's Moo-llennium Crunch flavor is certainly the nuttiest. Originally named in honor of the new millennium (2000), Moo-llennium Crunch ushered in a sweet-and-salty flavor combination unlike any ice cream Blue Bell had ever created before Y2K (fun fact: Blue Bell didn't always make ice cream). Each spoonful of creamy, silky vanilla ice cream is loaded with decadent dark chocolate morsels, savory caramel pieces, roasted pecans, chopped walnuts, and almond pieces.

Today, Moo-llennium Crunch remains one of Blue Bell's most popular flavors, earning a spot on the company's Year-Round products list. Oddly enough, although some Reddit users praise the Moo-llennium Crunch for its powerful flavors and generous mix-ins, commenters from the Blue Bell Review, a blog dedicated to trying every Blue Bell ice cream flavor, claim that having three types of nuts mixed with the vanilla ice cream, chocolate, and caramel pieces is way too much. The best way to know for sure is to do your own taste test of Moo-llennium Crunch — and its latest seasonal flavors.