What Is Fresco Style At Taco Bell, Anyway?

As varied as Taco Bell's standard menu is, part of what's so appealing about its ordering system is its customizability. You can change any menu item at Taco Bell and tinker with every ingredient, but there is one option at the kiosk, online, and on the mobile app that is pre-set. A choice called "Make it Fresco" replaces items like cheese, sour cream, and mayo-based ingredients (such as dressings) with pico de gallo instead.

This function can help those watching their calorie intake. The ingredients that Fresco-style replaces tend to be calorie-dense ones, so if you're keeping tabs on how much you're consuming, the Fresco function simply makes it easier for you by doing it all in one fell swoop.

Pico de gallo is a great substitute, as it naturally adds moisture that you're losing from components like dressings and sour cream, without adding additional fat. Fresco style is also a quick way to make an order lactose-free, since it eliminates dairy-based ingredients. And if you're a serial Taco Bell orderer, you can also order Fresco-style via the drive-thru or at the counter as well; the employee will know exactly what you mean, since this is standard practice at Taco Bell. Best of all, there's no additional charge for ordering food this way.