This Bobby Flay Approved Tomato Sauce May Be Discontinued, But There's Still Hope

Bobby Flay is one of America's most decorated and well-known chefs. He's opened more than 10 different restaurants throughout his career — some of which have earned him a James Beard Award and a Michelin Star — he has the prestigious title of an Iron Chef (one of the most challenging chef competitions to win), not to mention being a TV personality on several cooking shows. His TV career has earned him Emmy Awards, as well as a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, and he's a bestselling cookbook author. All of this is to say that when Flay approves of a food product, we listen and we buy it.

A few years ago on Instagram, Flay posted a highly requested tour of his pantry, which featured a shelf of various canned and jarred tomato products by the brand Mutti. Flay specifically stated he regularly used the brand's Simply Sugo jarred tomato sauce. Fast forward to today, and Mutti's line of Simply Sugo jarred sauce is nowhere to be found. However, Mutti now has an updated version of Flay's former favorite.

Mutti's Simply Sugo range was made using recognizable ingredients found in authentic "from scratch" sauces. For example, the Parmigiano Reggiano sauce contained chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, olive oil, shallots, salt, sugar, natural flavors, and black pepper. Mutti now offers the same sauce flavors rebranded as a general line of jarred pasta sauces made from equally high-quality Italian ingredients.