Wendy's Brand New Chicken Sandwich Is Packing Some Heat

Wendy's has debuted its latest chicken sandwich, one that brings the heat for people who like their chicken with a spicy kick and adds some Louisiana Cajun flair. The limited-time Cajun Crunch Chicken Sandwich that Wendy's touts as "big spicy" is made with a seasoned chicken filet, melty pepper jack cheese, Cajun crispy onions, pickles, lettuce, and a spicy mustard spread.

Wendy's is serious about the new sandwich's heat. Not only does it have the fast food's chain's spicy chicken filet, but the pepper jack cheese is also made with fiery habanero peppers and jalapeños, and the seasoning on the Cajun crispy onions includes chili peppers.

This latest amped-up chicken addition to Wendy's menu comes on the heels of its recent ghost pepper chicken sandwich. It had the notoriously hot peppers infused in the American cheese, the crispy onions, and the ranch sauce. The sandwich is now gone, but fans can make the ghost pepper ranch sauce at home.