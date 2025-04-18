Wendy's Brand New Chicken Sandwich Is Packing Some Heat
Wendy's has debuted its latest chicken sandwich, one that brings the heat for people who like their chicken with a spicy kick and adds some Louisiana Cajun flair. The limited-time Cajun Crunch Chicken Sandwich that Wendy's touts as "big spicy" is made with a seasoned chicken filet, melty pepper jack cheese, Cajun crispy onions, pickles, lettuce, and a spicy mustard spread.
Wendy's is serious about the new sandwich's heat. Not only does it have the fast food's chain's spicy chicken filet, but the pepper jack cheese is also made with fiery habanero peppers and jalapeños, and the seasoning on the Cajun crispy onions includes chili peppers.
This latest amped-up chicken addition to Wendy's menu comes on the heels of its recent ghost pepper chicken sandwich. It had the notoriously hot peppers infused in the American cheese, the crispy onions, and the ranch sauce. The sandwich is now gone, but fans can make the ghost pepper ranch sauce at home.
Wendy's new offering is latest entry in ongoing chicken sandwich wars
Wendy's Cajun Crunch Chicken Sandwich is just the latest entry in the ongoing fast food chicken sandwich wars. It kicked off in 2019 when Popeye's brought out its chicken sandwich via a social media jab at Chick-fil-A, the chain that (allegedly) first sold chicken sandwiches on its menu and put them the fast food map. That set off a viral frenzy which led to lines around Popeye's locations trying to get one.
Other fast food companies jumped on board with their own chicken sandwiches, each adding its own twists to the fried chicken filet and bun basics. The competition hasn't flagged: other recent new offerings include Chick-fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwiches and Popeye's Concha Chicken Sandwich.
It seems that customers can't get enough of chicken sandwiches, and fast food companies like them because they're both cheap and profitable. And if you're like many younger customers and want an alternative to burgers, they're also miles beyond fast food grilled chicken, which really isn't the best for a few reasons.