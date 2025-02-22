According To TikTok, You Can Make Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce At Home

In the world we live in today, making copycat versions of your favorite dipping sauce is an experience shared by countless lovers of fast food, regardless of what your favorite chain is. While I'm partial to the delicious copycat Papa John's garlic sauce, one sauce that countless people are dying to perfect the recipe for is none other than the Ghost Pepper Ranch sauce from Wendy's. The sauce first arrived on the Wendy's menu in 2021 to complement the similarly hot Spicy Chicken Nuggets but has become a staple of Wendy's modern offerings. So much so that the restaurant chain released two additional items as a part of its ghost pepper menu in 2023.

Needless to say, the Ghost Pepper Ranch sauce is a popular additive to any meal that needs a creamy, spicy kick to it — and thus, demand for a homemade copycat version is expected. However, while most recipes have some foundationally similar ingredients — such as, you guessed it, ranch powder — each copycat recipe uses slightly differing techniques to obtain their ideal rendition of Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch.