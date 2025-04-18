Watch Out Sheetz! This Iconic Convenience Store Has Moved To Ohio
Gas station convenience store combos, like Kwik Trip (who sells goodies like entire rotisserie chickens), have gotten a bit of a cult American following, thanks to their utility. Having to refuel is one thing, but being able to pick up an entire meal at the same time is a pretty good added bonus. It's even more attractive when the food involved is decent, too. One chain we associate with the East coast, Wawa, is making some territorial moves by heading further west, as it's recently opened up its first gas station in Ohio.
The new location is in a suburb called Liberty Township just north of Cincinnati. What's notable about this expansion is that Wawa is now muscling in on a competitor's territory: Sheetz. Sheetz is also a gas station and convenience store chain that similarly sells cold and hot food. Both Sheetz and Wawa have their own set of fans (we have a little Sheetz-Wawa explainer here), so it'll be interesting to see how this all plays out. We've had experiences at both Sheetz and Wawa (namely the Gobbler sandwich), and these two chains are different enough that you'll probably see some people picking one over the other for their favorite food options.
Wawa sells a surprisingly large menu of hot food
The hot food options available at Wawa are surprisingly vast, if you've never been. If you're ordering in person, you simply punch your order in at a digital kiosk. It's almost less a question of what's on the menu than it is what's not on the menu. That's because the hot food side includes a wide array of breakfast sandwiches, quesadillas, wraps, burritos, bowls, and even avocado toast. Not to mention the lunch and dinner part of the menu, which includes things like chicken sandwiches, burgers, pizza, and more. (Though to be fair, we did have a mixed opinion on the pizza.)
Sheetz has its own personality with its own sandwiches, but it does have more snacks along with sausages like bratwursts. Sheetz also generally has a bit of a zanier twist with things, like how it names items "Shnuggetz" and "Shnack Wrapz." I think of it as more of the 420-friendly type of spot as well as a bit of a class clown. Wawa's expansion plans in Ohio are ambitious, as it plans on opening up 60 locations in the state over the next decade. I wonder if it'll muscle further into the Midwest, where it would be facing stiff competition from our darlings, Kwik Trip and Casey's, who's famous for its gas station pizza