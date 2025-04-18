Watch Out Sheetz! This Iconic Convenience Store Has Moved To Ohio

Gas station convenience store combos, like Kwik Trip (who sells goodies like entire rotisserie chickens), have gotten a bit of a cult American following, thanks to their utility. Having to refuel is one thing, but being able to pick up an entire meal at the same time is a pretty good added bonus. It's even more attractive when the food involved is decent, too. One chain we associate with the East coast, Wawa, is making some territorial moves by heading further west, as it's recently opened up its first gas station in Ohio.

The new location is in a suburb called Liberty Township just north of Cincinnati. What's notable about this expansion is that Wawa is now muscling in on a competitor's territory: Sheetz. Sheetz is also a gas station and convenience store chain that similarly sells cold and hot food. Both Sheetz and Wawa have their own set of fans (we have a little Sheetz-Wawa explainer here), so it'll be interesting to see how this all plays out. We've had experiences at both Sheetz and Wawa (namely the Gobbler sandwich), and these two chains are different enough that you'll probably see some people picking one over the other for their favorite food options.