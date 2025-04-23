The Unique Way Aldi Handles Unsold Food

Food waste is a real problem in the United States, with an estimated 38% of all of our food being thrown away or going unsold. A major contributor to that statistic is all of the grocery store items which are past their sell-by date and haven't been bought yet. Aldi is pioneering solid stewardship in the grocery industry by putting that food to good use instead of simply unloading it out back in the dumpster.

In 2021, the German grocery store company donated 33 million pounds of unsold food through its partnership with Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks and food pantries dedicated to eliminating hunger in this country. By offering its unsold products to Feeding America's vast community of food banks and other meal programs, Aldi is both reducing its waste and giving much needed nutrition to Americans in desperate need of assistance. Our landfills are full of food waste at the moment, contributing to the release of greenhouse gases, so this move is simultaneously an environmentally friendly one.