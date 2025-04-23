The Unique West Virginia Tavern Built Where Two Presidents Headquartered During The Civil War

Located in Beckley, West Virginia, Fosters Main Street Tavern has been (in some way, shape, or form) an important part of the town's history for over a hundred years. Before its current incarnation as a well-loved bar and restaurant, it was a hardware store that was founded in 1917 and served the town for decades. And before that, it was Davis Cottage, a place where two future presidents, Rutherford B. Hayes and William McKinley, would meet to plan and socialize when they were both serving in the Civil War. (Not General Ulysses S. Grant, though; otherwise, there would be bottles of Old Crow Bourbon littering the gutters outside the cottage.)

Future presidents Hayes and McKinley served together in the 23rd Ohio Infantry Regiment during the Civil War, where they became close friends and often took meals together. The atmosphere in Davis Cottage was probably a good deal less relaxed and convivial back then than it is today, but a sense of history persists all the same — both from the famous diners, and from J.G. Foster's hardware store, which served Beckley for almost seventy years. Although the original Foster, nicknamed "Red", is no longer with us, the establishment still bears his name.