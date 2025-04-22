Why Employees Say To Think Twice Before Ordering Bacon At One Sandwich Fast Food Chain

Bacon isn't a major protein at Jimmy John's but it certainly features in enough of the sandwiches that it could make or break an order. And, while Jimmy John's makes no secret about using premium ingredients — locations whip up freshly baked bread throughout the day and slice provolone cheese and deli meats in-house — the sandwich chain still buys its bacon in precooked.

While, in theory, this could work out fine (lots of fast food places buy in precooked bacon), the precooked bacon served at Jimmy John's is known for being low quality. Even Jimmy John's employees warn customers to steer clear of it with one commenter on Reddit noting that a batch of bacon they'd received looked seriously unappetizing and might even have been raw. Another said, "I hate our disgusting bacon, and am ashamed to serve it." Yikes.

Jimmy John's also makes the strange decision to serve the precooked bacon — which is temptingly described as "applewood smoked" — cold. While a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the restaurant chain, claims that this is "the only way to do it so that veggies don't get yuck," this approach seems to be part of the problem. According to some concerned JJ customers, as well as being rubbery and cold, the bacon is sometimes coated in a white, congealed layer of grease and fat that looks anything but mouthwatering.