When you're making tuna salad, there is absolutely no reason to just stir in mayo, salt, and pepper, and call it a day. This tinned fish loves being jazzed up with a sweet addition, especially pineapple. It lends vibrancy, acidity, texture, and, of course, sweetness that pairs beautifully with salty and rich tuna.

When it comes to the fish, reach for your favorite brand of canned tuna to try out this fruity take on your usual lunchtime salad. Or, use fresh tuna for a more elevated version — pineapple pairs particularly well with the fish's mild saltiness and meaty texture. At the store, look for deep red, firm tuna fillets, and talk with the fishmonger directly to ensure that they're fresh. This is especially important if you plan to eat it raw, but paying attention to quality will also serve you well in cooked preparations. Either cube up the raw fish, or sear a steak and cut it into thin slices.

You can then choose your own adventure with the pineapple. Both canned and fresh work, and you can opt for chunks, tidbits, or crushed pineapple, depending on the texture you want. Heck, you can even use dried pieces of pineapple as a stand-in for cranberries or raisins. However, it is important to note that fresh pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain. It is an amazing meat tenderizer, but it will turn your tuna to absolute mush if you let them sit together for too long. It's best to add the fruit right before serving. The bromelain in canned pineapple, on the other hand, is no longer active, so go for the tinned stuff if you are making your tuna salad ahead of time.