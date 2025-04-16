Stock Up On Your Favorite Wines And Whiskeys Before They Start To Break The Bank

Now might be a good time to examine your bar cart or wine cooler and stock up on low inventory. In March, President Donald Trump warned that a 200% tariff could be implemented on Champagne, wine, and spirits imported from the European Union in response to the E.U.'s prior announcement of a 50% tariff on American whiskeys. If enforced, a $40 bottle of Champagne would turn into $120. The popular Irish whiskey Jameson, which retails for $20, would suddenly cost $60. Notably, Scottish whisky prices would remain unchanged, as the U.K. were not targeted by this particular tariff. The threat seems to have worked, as the E.U. has since backed off.

However, in early April, President Trump implemented a 10% tariff on all goods imported to the U.S., including wine and whiskey. This universal tariff means that alcohol prices have already increased slightly. For example, a French white Bordeaux that retailed for $30 last year will now cost $33. On what's being called Liberation Day, the president announced broad reciprocal tariffs against dozens of countries at varying rates. Shortly after, the tariffs were postponed for 90 days except for those affecting China, where tariffs now sit at 125%.

The 90-day delay comes as a relief for E.U. countries that were originally forecasted a 20% tariff in addition to the universal 10% tariff, for a total of 30% duty tax on wines and spirits coming from those countries. China has responded with tariffs on American goods at a rate of 84%, leading to a full-on trade war.