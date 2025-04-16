Stock Up On Your Favorite Wines And Whiskeys Before They Start To Break The Bank
Now might be a good time to examine your bar cart or wine cooler and stock up on low inventory. In March, President Donald Trump warned that a 200% tariff could be implemented on Champagne, wine, and spirits imported from the European Union in response to the E.U.'s prior announcement of a 50% tariff on American whiskeys. If enforced, a $40 bottle of Champagne would turn into $120. The popular Irish whiskey Jameson, which retails for $20, would suddenly cost $60. Notably, Scottish whisky prices would remain unchanged, as the U.K. were not targeted by this particular tariff. The threat seems to have worked, as the E.U. has since backed off.
However, in early April, President Trump implemented a 10% tariff on all goods imported to the U.S., including wine and whiskey. This universal tariff means that alcohol prices have already increased slightly. For example, a French white Bordeaux that retailed for $30 last year will now cost $33. On what's being called Liberation Day, the president announced broad reciprocal tariffs against dozens of countries at varying rates. Shortly after, the tariffs were postponed for 90 days except for those affecting China, where tariffs now sit at 125%.
The 90-day delay comes as a relief for E.U. countries that were originally forecasted a 20% tariff in addition to the universal 10% tariff, for a total of 30% duty tax on wines and spirits coming from those countries. China has responded with tariffs on American goods at a rate of 84%, leading to a full-on trade war.
Wines and whiskeys to buy right now
With the threat of tariffs looming overhead, now may be the time to stock up on your favorite international wines and whiskeys. For wines, focus especially on E.U. countries — France, Italy, Spain, Portugal — that could see additional price hikes if Trump follows through on his threats. An Argentinian Cabernet Sauvignon, on the other hand, shouldn't increase more than 10% with the current (and future) tariffs since the country was not targeted by these reciprocal tariffs.
If you're a fan of Canadian whisky, Japanese whisky, or Irish whiskey, similar principles apply. Trump had initially threatened 24% tariffs on Japanese imports, while tariffs on Irish whiskey were initially expected to hit 20%. Unopened whiskey doesn't expire as long as it's stored in a cool, dry place, so stock up as much as you can if you want to avoid the price hike. This is particularly relevant for high-end products like Yamazaki 12 Year, which retails for $184.99. If you add a 24% tariff (about $44), the future cost of this Japanese could be $229.39. A bottle of award-winning Redbreast 12 Year Irish Whiskey runs $54.99, but with a potential 20% tariff, it could cost $65.98 before sales tax.
With these strategies in mind, figure out what wines and whiskeys you'd like to replenish before they get too pricey. I'm snatching a couple bottles of crisp, dry French Champagne, effervescent Italian Prosecco, and tannin-heavy Spanish Riojas. Plus, maybe a Kilbeggan Blended Irish Whiskey and possibly a Japanese Suntory Toki Whisky. Make sure you have room to store everything properly. Happy shopping.