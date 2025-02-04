The Major Bourbon Storage Mistake You Need To Stop Making

Every type of alcohol — wine, beer, or spirits — has its own best practices when it comes to proper storage techniques. Bourbon is no different. There's one common storage mistake people make that is detrimental, whether you've got a regular bottle or something more limited-edition like the rare Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection. If you're tilting your bottle on its side for safekeeping, please, for the love of good bourbon, do better.

Leaving a bottle of bourbon on one side brings the precious amber liquid into contact with the cork. If a bottle is left on its side, even for just a few hours, the elements of the cork can unintentionally taint the bourbon. This will change the impeccable taste of your rare Kentucky bourbon from Costco, your Knob Creek Small Batch, the Woodford Reserve for your old fashioned, or any other variety of the spirit for that matter. The contact is not healthy for the bourbon, and the high strength of the whiskey can also cause the cork to erode, meaning you can end up with bits of it in your drink.

However, if you're worrying about how best to store your bottle, you can relax. You likely already have the perfect storage setup in your home or apartment without even knowing it.