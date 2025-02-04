The Major Bourbon Storage Mistake You Need To Stop Making
Every type of alcohol — wine, beer, or spirits — has its own best practices when it comes to proper storage techniques. Bourbon is no different. There's one common storage mistake people make that is detrimental, whether you've got a regular bottle or something more limited-edition like the rare Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection. If you're tilting your bottle on its side for safekeeping, please, for the love of good bourbon, do better.
Leaving a bottle of bourbon on one side brings the precious amber liquid into contact with the cork. If a bottle is left on its side, even for just a few hours, the elements of the cork can unintentionally taint the bourbon. This will change the impeccable taste of your rare Kentucky bourbon from Costco, your Knob Creek Small Batch, the Woodford Reserve for your old fashioned, or any other variety of the spirit for that matter. The contact is not healthy for the bourbon, and the high strength of the whiskey can also cause the cork to erode, meaning you can end up with bits of it in your drink.
However, if you're worrying about how best to store your bottle, you can relax. You likely already have the perfect storage setup in your home or apartment without even knowing it.
How to properly store your bourbon
The best and safest storage option for bourbon is to stand it upright in a cool, dry place. Keep bourbon away from the direct sun, as ultraviolet rays hitting the bottle can tamper with the quality, unique aroma, and color. Drastic changes in temperature can impact the flavor profile, too. Ideally, store your bourbon in a place that remains between 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve its quality. Great storage strategies are placing bourbon in front of a sturdy wall, on a stable shelf, or even a hard ground surface.
If you have a cellar or basement, these rooms are prime real estate locations for bourbon storage because they stay relatively cold all year. They also typically experience less sun exposure than the rest of your living area. A cool hall closet is another great option. If you have tons of bottles, try adding a couple of shelving units to organize bourbons by maker, age, or style. With proper storage, your bourbon will be safe for years to come.
If your bourbon is already open and you want to keep it in better condition, you could decant it into a smaller well-sealed bottle to reduce the amount of oxygen it's exposed to. Or try using the liquor in cooking, whether it's in a barbecue sauce, or to make a boozy twist on mayonnaise.