The Trick That Turns Banana Bread Into The Perfect Breakfast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Banana bread needs no introduction. Like a soft, sweet, tender kiss from the ghost of those overripe bananas you completely forgot about on the counter (rest in peace, fruit we sometimes pretended was a phone), good banana bread is awesome — but great banana bread is life. Still, you might be wondering, "Isn't banana bread already the perfect breakfast by itself?" Dear friends, even the icon of home-baked goods can always be waffled.

But wait, it wasn't your pot-smoking friend or one of a million TikTok trend chasers who figured this out; it was most likely Bobby Flay — an actual chef (phew!) — who popularized the throw-a-slice-of-banana-bread-into-your-waffle-maker idea. (But I'm still taking credit for inventing grilled Krispy Kreme doughnuts at a backyard barbecue that one time.) Flay finished the waffled banana bread with a drizzle of flambéed bananas foster sauce. Maybe the term "genius" is tossed around too often, but if you're spooning caramelized banana slices into the fresh-pressed, toasty little pockets of your banana bread ... you know it when you taste it.