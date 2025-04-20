The Protein-Rich Upgrade Your Spaghetti Has Been Waiting For

If you're looking for a new way to bump up the protein content in your spaghetti, try adding cottage cheese. This mildly flavored dairy product has about 14 grams amount of protein per half-cup of low-fat cottage cheese, and can really change both the texture and overall nutritiousness of your pasta. The amount of protein you get also varies with the type of cottage cheese you purchase: Some full-fat brands can pack up to 22 grams or protein or more in a single cup.

Adding cottage cheese certainly alters the mouth feel of the sauce, making it fairly creamy when mixed well. Using a blender creates a smooth sauce with a silkier consistency that's free of tomato chunks, which is slightly different from sauces made with heavy creams, such as vodka cream pasta. Cottage cheese also has a slight tang that works well with the acidity you get from traditional tomato sauces.

When you actually add the cottage cheese matters, too. Add a small splash of milk, water, or broth to the cottage cheese so it blends easier and adds another dose of flavor. Then stir the mixture into your pasta sauce right before ladling the sauce over your spaghetti. Another way is to blend the cottage cheese with the other sauce ingredients before heating it all together. Go easy on the heat once the cottage cheese is in, because high heat can cause the texture and consistency to separate, especially the lighter, lower-fat varieties.