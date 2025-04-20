The Protein-Rich Upgrade Your Spaghetti Has Been Waiting For
If you're looking for a new way to bump up the protein content in your spaghetti, try adding cottage cheese. This mildly flavored dairy product has about 14 grams amount of protein per half-cup of low-fat cottage cheese, and can really change both the texture and overall nutritiousness of your pasta. The amount of protein you get also varies with the type of cottage cheese you purchase: Some full-fat brands can pack up to 22 grams or protein or more in a single cup.
Adding cottage cheese certainly alters the mouth feel of the sauce, making it fairly creamy when mixed well. Using a blender creates a smooth sauce with a silkier consistency that's free of tomato chunks, which is slightly different from sauces made with heavy creams, such as vodka cream pasta. Cottage cheese also has a slight tang that works well with the acidity you get from traditional tomato sauces.
When you actually add the cottage cheese matters, too. Add a small splash of milk, water, or broth to the cottage cheese so it blends easier and adds another dose of flavor. Then stir the mixture into your pasta sauce right before ladling the sauce over your spaghetti. Another way is to blend the cottage cheese with the other sauce ingredients before heating it all together. Go easy on the heat once the cottage cheese is in, because high heat can cause the texture and consistency to separate, especially the lighter, lower-fat varieties.
Use cottage cheese with other ingredients to upgrade your spaghetti
Pairing these cottage cheese sauces with the right ingredients can round out your dish, too. Veggies like spinach, mushrooms, or bell peppers can deliver an even more nutritious bite. If you want a little warmth, toss in red pepper flakes or even a bit of chili powder with bitter, unsweetened cocoa powder to add depth to the earthy notes in the other seasonings (but only use a sprinkle).
Cottage cheese can also add creaminess to and even step in for other soft cheeses in baked pasta meals like baked ziti or other similar casseroles. In those dishes, cottage cheese serves the same purpose as ricotta: When you layer it with the cooked pasta, meat, sauce, and other ingredients, it delivers a luxurious, flavorful layer that also helps the dish hold its shape. Cottage cheese has a thicker consistency but develops a lighter texture when blended, and also adds protein and flavor.
Additionally, cottage cheese can be the secret ingredient for juicy, tender meatballs It helps to keep the meat from drying out — a crucial addition when you're using leaner meats like turkey, chicken, or bison, which lose moisture easily when cooked. Meatballs with cottage cheese are also the perfect complement to a spaghetti dish topped with sauce blended with cottage cheese.