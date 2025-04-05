Ditch The Water And Start Boiling Pasta In This Flavorful Liquid Instead

If you think you know everything there is to know about pasta, think again. Sure, making pasta is as easy as boiling water, in theory. But just using water is a missed opportunity to add an intense amount of flavor into the pasta itself — and not just to improve the texture of the sauce, which is already a great pasta cooking hack.

Instead of boiling your pasta in plain old water, you should try heating up a big pot of broth to cook your noodles in. Just like properly salting your pasta water makes the dish taste so much better, the already well-seasoned broth will get absorbed by the pasta as it cooks, and make sure it is properly seasoned throughout.

Cooking your pasta in broth also takes the flavor up a notch. Instead of just making your pasta salty, you can imbue bold, rich flavors all the way through your pasta which will make your sauces sing. Hell, your pastas will be so flavorful that they will barely need sauce. And the starchy pasta will also thicken the broth – ideal if you want to use leftover pasta cooking liquid to enhance soups. Even better, adding this deeper level of flavor to your pasta requires almost no extra effort.