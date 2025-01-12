Enhance Soups With A Liquid You Normally Toss Out Immediately

The zero-waste movement has inspired people around the globe to live a lifestyle where they use everything including the things others commonly throw away. In a culture that values the disposability of products, it can be a challenge to find ways to reduce waste. But, did you know the pasta water you usually toss out can be reused and can enhance your cooking game?

The liquid that remains after you've finished boiling pasta contains starch which is great for thickening up soups and stews. Starch can also help sourdough and focaccia breads rise and bind together and, if you season your pasta water with salt, it can be used to up the taste level in almost any meal. Pasta broth could come in handy for vegan crock pot dishes like potato pea curry or a fall squash chili.

To bubble up some pasta water simply put a pot on to boil and season it with salt. Stirring frequently will keep your pot from boiling over, avoiding unnecessary cleanup. After the pasta is cooked, strain the water into a container to cool before adding it to your recipes.