The Baking Soda Fix That Makes Old Sheet Pans Look New Again

Cleaning with baking soda takes you into fun elementary school science territory. There seems to be nothing this unassuming ingredient can't do — from cleaning smelly sinks to giving cakes some super fluffy height. But, you may look at your, shall we say, "seasoned" sheet pans — textured with burnt-on spills and charred mystery marks — and think they are completely unsalvageable. Time to throw in the towel and buy a whole new set from the GoodCook Store, right?

Well, don't give up on your old sheet pans yet. If you have some baking soda in your pantry, there are a whole host of ways you can buff these babies up and get their shine back. One of the most straightforward ways to clean a sheet pan with baking soda is to make a paste of baking soda and dish soap. You don't need to measure the ingredients out exactly to do this — simply combine the two roughly evenly until you have enough paste to cover your surface.

Once you've coated your pan sheet, leave it to sit for at least 10 minutes or up to one hour, depending on how grimy the surface is. The baking soda's mildly abrasive quality will help the soap lift off stubborn stains.