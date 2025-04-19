It's Easier (And Cheaper) Than You'd Think To Make Baja Blast Right At Home

Baja Blast is one of those delicious drinks that has a chokehold on its fans. While the mysterious flavor of Mountain Dew's Baja Blast may be up for debate, there's just something about that electric teal color that practically screams "This was made with you in mind," and I'm definitely here for it! Aside from my quirky love of blue drinks, anyone who knows me, knows that drinking or making fruity concoctions is one of my favorite things to do.

So you can imagine my dismay when Baja Blast is here one day and gone the next. Taco Bell might've made it famous, but for years, the only way to get it was to hit the drive-thru and grab a combo meal. Even when it does show up in stores, it's often for a limited time — then poof, gone again.

Quite naturally, people started experimenting, and it turns out that you can make a pretty convincing Baja Blast right in your kitchen with a few common sodas. All you need is Mountain Dew, a little blue Powerade or Gatorade, and Sprite. Now I won't say it's exactly the same, however, it's close enough to crush the craving — and you won't need to leave your house or buy a chalupa to get it. All things considered, it's a fun experiment that gets you close to the taste without the fast food markup.