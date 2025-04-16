Crispy And Crunchy Are The Same Thing, Right? Actually, There's A Big Difference

The English language is filled with words whose definitions have drifted due to the imprecise way they are used. Consider "nonplussed," a synonym for "confused," which has now come to mean "unbothered" because it kind of sounds like "nonchalant." Or consider "crispy" and "crunchy," two words that are frequently used interchangeably despite describing two distinctly different textures: the former refers to something flaky and delicate, the latter refers to something bold and brawny.

But anyway, let's start with "crispy." If something is crispy, it's pleasantly thin and brittle, something that fractures and flakes when you bite into it. Consider how Rice Krispies feel when you munch on a spoonful or the way a flaky tempura coating shatters like a delicious decorative eggshell against your teeth. (Be sure to use taihaku oil for frying tempura.) It's a light and fun eating experience that gives you the rewards of something heavier without putting you through a full-on jaw workout.