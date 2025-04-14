Next Time You Clean Your Microwave, Grab A Tool From Your Bathroom

A microwave is definitely one of the handiest kitchen appliances, since its versatility helps us cut a lot of cooking corners. But as with any popular kitchen appliance, the downside of using it all the time is needing to clean it more frequently. Even if you know the lemon cleaning hack, it can still take effort to get into all those annoying nooks and crannies. Here's a good tip: Use an old toothbrush to clean the hard-to-reach places.

Using a soft-bristled toothbrush for the air vents, corners, and door seals is an easier way to clean your microwave because the small bristles will reach into crevices that are impossible to reach with a sponge or a cloth. Cleaning the air vents is particularly important, because a build up of dirt can actually clog them, creating a fire hazard. If your vents are removable, you can soak them in warm soapy water before scrubbing the inside of the vents with your toothbrush. If they're firmly attached to your microwave, gently scrub without the soak.