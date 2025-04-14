Next Time You Clean Your Microwave, Grab A Tool From Your Bathroom
A microwave is definitely one of the handiest kitchen appliances, since its versatility helps us cut a lot of cooking corners. But as with any popular kitchen appliance, the downside of using it all the time is needing to clean it more frequently. Even if you know the lemon cleaning hack, it can still take effort to get into all those annoying nooks and crannies. Here's a good tip: Use an old toothbrush to clean the hard-to-reach places.
Using a soft-bristled toothbrush for the air vents, corners, and door seals is an easier way to clean your microwave because the small bristles will reach into crevices that are impossible to reach with a sponge or a cloth. Cleaning the air vents is particularly important, because a build up of dirt can actually clog them, creating a fire hazard. If your vents are removable, you can soak them in warm soapy water before scrubbing the inside of the vents with your toothbrush. If they're firmly attached to your microwave, gently scrub without the soak.
How to clean the microwave with a toothbrush
If your microwave vents have any stubborn stains, add some baking soda to your dampened toothbrush before scrubbing. Baking soda is a great natural cleaning product and its abrasive qualities will help loosen grime and dirt. Just make sure to either wash this off in the sink or wipe it down to remove any excess — and always let the vents dry fully before using the microwave again.
To clean the corners and door seals, dip the toothbrush into whichever cleaning solution you're using before gently scrubbing the area. Be extra careful around any seals, as this is a delicate part of the microwave. Your toothbrush is also a great tool for removing any stubborn dried food spots. After spraying the spot with a cleaning solution and letting it soak for a while, you can scrub gently. A soft-bristled toothbrush will also ensure you remove the food without scratching any surfaces in the process. Talk about a great way to reuse your old toothbrush.