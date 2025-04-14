The Bacon Prep Mistake That Yields Wonky Results

We all have our favorite methods of cooking bacon – some people are partial to a pan, others prefer using the microwave or air fryer, while still others find baking bacon to be a fairly mess-free method of preparation. While using an oven does allow you to prepare a large amount of bacon at once, there is one precaution you need to take before doing do. If you make the bacon-baking mistake of cooking thick and thin slices together, the thin ones might start to burn before the thick ones are done.

Needless to say, if you have two packages of bacon, one standard and the other thick-sliced, do not attempt to bake them both at once. Yes, it may take a little extra time if you need to make two batches, but patience is required to succeed.

Even if you're planning on baking just a single type of bacon, you might want to check the package and make sure the strips are roughly even in thickness. If they're not, you can either separate the thin from the thick ones and cook them separately, or else keep a close eye on your bacon as it bakes so you can remove each individual strip as it finishes cooking. Thicker slices may take several minutes longer than thinner pieces.