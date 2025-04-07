There's Something Off About Crumbl's First 'Gluten-Friendly' Dessert (And It's Not The Taste)

Crumbl Cookies changes its sweet offerings every week. Starting today, it's running what it's calling "Kardashian Jenner Week," featuring desserts inspired by none other than the Kardashian and Jenner family, spanning from matriarch Kris Jenner through its youngest Kardashian sibling, Kylie (I did not know we were still doing this, but okay!). Most of what's being featured is Crumbl's flagship product, cookies, but there is one notable standout — Crumbl released what it's calling its first "gluten-friendly" dessert in the form of a flourless chocolate cake.

Flourless chocolate cake recipes are primarily made with chocolate, sugar, eggs, and butter, which makes them extraordinarily rich and gluten-free by default. Some recipes, like torta caprese, can use alternative flours like almond as a binder as well. This cake, which is inspired by Kourtney Kardashian, is labeled gluten-friendly because it's made without gluten-containing ingredients, and it also doesn't have refined sugar in it. But you can't escape the fact that it's prepared in kitchens where flour is ever-present, so Crumbl can't guarantee that there won't be any cross-contact. This means the cake isn't necessarily a celiac disease-friendly product.

The flourless chocolate cake is covered in a chocolate glaze and is presented with a few fresh raspberries and costs $6.98 individually prior to tax at my nearest location, though full disclosure, Crumbl did send me a voucher to try it today (Crumbl charges more for desserts than the normal cookies). Is it any good? Well, it's not bad, but beyond the fact that it's not for-sure gluten free, it also has some textural issues that keep me from fully endorsing it.