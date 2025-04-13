Does Aldi Actually Have A 5-Day Expiration Policy?

There are a million reasons to love Aldi, but the opportunity to save big on groceries and common household items is definitely at the top of the list. However, there's one slightly gray area that's been a major conversation topic on social media: Aldi's policy on product expiration dates. Some Reddit users are convinced that Aldi shoppers score additional savings by paying close attention to a product past its prime.

When a package of Aldi meat or a loaf of bread is within a 5-day expiration window, Aldi employees mark down the price of the item. Some stores slap a big sticker on the packaging to make the savings obvious (this is what happens at my Aldi) and to get rid of overflow inventory. Other locations will honor the expiration date and add a discount to your bill at checkout if you bring it to an employee's attention. These are well and great tactics to move more products, reduce waste, and increase sales. However, according to the Aldi website, the organization does not have a formal 5-day expiration policy.