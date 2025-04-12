Can You Really Turn Store-Bought Produce Into Your Very Own Garden?

Spring has sprung, and as the weather grows warmer you might have thoughts of starting your own vegetable garden. There's something undeniably enticing about the prospect, isn't there? What could be better than plucking a ripe red tomato off a vine you grew yourself and slicing it up for a delicious caprese salad? Besides, depending on how these tariffs go, it couldn't hurt to have your own private source of sustenance. You may have half a mind to nip down to your local home and garden store, buy a few seed packets, and get your "Stardew Valley" on.

But what about those fruits and veggies you bought from the supermarket? Couldn't you use the seeds from your latest grocery expedition to grow your own little produce aisle? The answer: yes and no. While there's nothing physically stopping you from planting the seeds, it may or may not give you what you want — and some veggies are easier to grow from store-bought produce than others.

You see, the farms that grow the produce in your supermarket don't get their seeds from those cute little packages at home and garden stores. They use hybrids in order to create optimal plants in terms of taste, hardiness, and other factors. The produce you buy is usually from the first generation of hybrids; the second generation, which would come from seeds of the first generation, would be a lot harder to predict, and may or may not even be edible in the first place.